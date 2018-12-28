Family’s delivery-room showstopper is why their kid is nicknamed the ‘Push It’ baby

Jordan Houston says there’s never a dull moment in his relationship with his girlfriend, Jadie Phelps.
They can even bring a little excitement to what’s commonly perceived as one of life’s most painful, nerve-racking and life-altering experiences — delivering a baby.
“We are performers. That’s how we met,” Houston, 26, told McClatchy. “We’ve done musical theater productions and freelance entertainment gigs together, so it’s second nature for us to burst out into song and dance at any given moment.”
And that’s exactly what the couple, along with accompanying family members in the delivery room at Baylor All Saints Medical Center in Fort Worth, did before welcoming Alaya, their third child, into the world this month.
A nurse asked the couple whether they had a delivery room playlist that would help Jadie find a little comfort in the birth process, but Houston told McClatchy the couple hadn’t put anything together. And that’s where the video comes in.
They made their own baby-birthing play list and performed the only track on it right there in the hospital room — with Phelps, 29, rapping verses from her bed. Houston defied his fatherly nerves to provide a steady beat-box while his brother hummed the song’s bass line in the background.
“About 10 minutes and two pushes later, Alaya joined us!” Houston said.
Since breaking into song is nothing new for the couple, they didn’t think anything of the impromptu beat-box a capella version of Salt-N-Pepa’s hip-hop classic hit “Push It.” But a few days after Alaya was born on Dec. 13, Jordan posted the video the duo’s latest performance to Facebook.
Just call Houston and Phelps (and Alaya, of course) the hospital hit-makers, because since Houston posted the video, it has been viewed more than 8.5 million times on Facebook and shared more than 135,000 times.
“The nurses are like, ‘You have to do that for the doctors,’” the couple told WFAA, which first reported the story. “We ended up performing it like three times.”
Those who’ve left comments on the video have even given little Alaya a nickname.
“She’s the ‘Push It’ baby!” they say.
