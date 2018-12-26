Man threw dogs off balcony after accusing wife of loving them more, Chicago police say

A 17-year-old Chihuahua lost its life Monday night when a man threw it and another elderly dog from a second-floor balcony during a domestic disturbance, Chicago police reported.
“You love those dogs more than you love me. … I’m going to kill those dogs,” 51-year-old Jerald Jeske, who is a lawyer, told his wife before he tossed the dogs, police reported, according to the Chicago Tribune.
A 55-year-old woman, who was not identified, told police that Jeske slapped her twice during an argument, WGN reported.
The couple fought inside a car parked in the West Town neighborhood and Jeske went into their home, police reported, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. A 911 call from someone reporting a domestic battery brought police to the scene, the newspaper reported.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Flo, a 14-year Chihuahua, took off after she was thrown off the balcony and is still missing, WGN reported.
Jeske was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony, according to the Tribune.
CBS Chicago reported that bail was set at $10,000 on Wednesday, when a judge ordered him to stay away from the female victim, and from animals.
Comments