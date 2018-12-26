National

Held at gunpoint in Christmas Day robbery, customer pulled his own weapon, NC cops say

By Charles Duncan

December 26, 2018 10:45 AM

Rockingham County Sheriff's Office
At about 2:15 a.m. on Christmas Day, two armed men went into a North Carolina convenience store and held the clerk and two customers at gunpoint, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

The robbery did not go as planned.

While the would-be robbers held the people in the store at gunpoint, “one of the patrons was armed and shot at the two robbers,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a press release.

The sheriff’s office says deputies think the two suspects were injured in the shooting before fleeing the scene with a third man in a getaway car that was waiting outside. The customers and the store employee were not hurt.

The sheriff’s office arrested one man, 24-year-old Jordan Thomas, and is still looking for Willie Settle, 29, and Jaikayle Bridges, 21, all of Reidsville. “These individuals should be considered armed and dangerous,” the press release warns.

The sheriff’s office says it is not releasing the name of the customers in the store, the press release notes, “due concerns for the individuals safety.”

Charles Duncan

Charles Duncan covers what’s happening right now across North and South Carolina, from breaking news to fun or interesting stories from across the region. He holds degrees from N.C. State University and Duke and lives two blocks from the ocean in Myrtle Beach.

