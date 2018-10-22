Former NFL star Rae Carruth released from prison after serving almost 19 years for murder plot

Former Carolina Panther wide Rae Carruth was released from prison Oct. 22, 2018, after serving almost 19 years for conspiring to kill Cherica Adams. Adams was pregnant with Carruth's son Chancellor Lee at the time of the murder.
Deer crashes through window, gets stuck inside home

Louisville Metro Police was called to the scene where a deer had gotten stuck in a home on Oct. 13, 2018. The young buck had jumped through a window and got caught in the blinds. LMPD release the footage of the rescue via their Facebook page.

Spectacular SpaceX launch seen from Malibu

SpaceX made its first West Coast landing after launching a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Base on October 7. This footage shows the launch lighting up the sky above Malibu, California. The launch sparked increased Google searches for “UFO.”

Naked man tased at amusement park in Virginia

Brandon Ragans shared this video of a naked man he said ran through a parking lot at Busch Gardens in Virginia to try to get in a vehicle with strangers before an officer showed up and "he became combative and had to be tased."

Witness describes moment of deadly limo crash

The crash "sounded like an explosion," said Linda Riley, of nearby Schenectady, who was on a shopping trip with her sisters and had been in their parked car at the time at the store, which sits near a T-junction of two New York state highways.

