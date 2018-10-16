Beagle finds roasted pig head in a traveler’s checked luggage

SpaceX made its first West Coast landing after launching a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Base on October 7. This footage shows the launch lighting up the sky above Malibu, California. The launch sparked increased Google searches for “UFO.”
Brandon Ragans shared this video of a naked man he said ran through a parking lot at Busch Gardens in Virginia to try to get in a vehicle with strangers before an officer showed up and "he became combative and had to be tased."
After a Columbus, IN father found mold in a Capri Sun juice pouch just before he gave it to his kids, the company explained how mold can be found in the popular drink that claims to have no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.
The Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee are all men. Their remarks during the heated Supreme Court confirmation fight over Justice Brett Kavanaugh renewed attention to the party’s fraught relationship with women.
The crash "sounded like an explosion," said Linda Riley, of nearby Schenectady, who was on a shopping trip with her sisters and had been in their parked car at the time at the store, which sits near a T-junction of two New York state highways.
Officers were on patrol in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, when they saw a car stopped in the middle of the road. The driver was by the curb, tending to a motionless squirrel. Police officers approached him while he attempted to resuscitate the animal.
Marleine Bastien, Executive Director, Family Action Movement Network (FAMN) discusses a federal judge's preliminary injunction against the Trump administration's termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) on Thursday October 4, 2018.
First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Ghana on Tuesday, Oct. 2 on her first big solo international trip. Child well-being will be the focus of a five-day, four-country tour that will take her to all corners of the African continent.
Police K-9 Rambo chased down robbery suspect, Andre Baker, in Ocala, Florida in this video posted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office on October 1, 2018. Rambo jumped a fence before biting Baker in the arm.