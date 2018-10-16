Couple, 68 and 73, charged after long-running dispute with neighbors turns deadly

The neighbors had been fighting for years, but the long-running dispute between two elderly couples turned deadly over the weekend, according to WMBF.

Sheriff’s deputies got a call just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday to Wagram, North Carolina, when a 70-year-old woman said her neighbors had shot her and her husband, James Chestnutt, 68, reports the Laurinburg Exchange newspaper.

Chestnut died from his injuries, according to the newspaper, but his wife, who authorities did not name, is in stable condition.

Deputies arrested Jasper David Peeples, 69, and Barbara Ellen Peeples, 73, in the rural area outside of Fayetteville, North Carolina, on October 13, according to the Scotland County Detectives Division.

Jasper Peebles allegedly pulled “a large caliber, revolver-style weapon that was used in close range” on his neighbors, the Laurinburg Exchange reports.

Jasper Peebles faces two counts of attempted murder, according to WPDE, and one of those will be upgraded to murder. Scotland County charged Barbara Peebles with two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, the TV station reports.

Just what caused the long-running dispute between the neighbors is an open question, but Scotland County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jennifer Sadovnikov told WMBF that the tension between the couples had been going on for years.

