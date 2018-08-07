Fast-moving Holy Fire prompts evacuations in California

A fast-moving brush fire in California’s Cleveland National Forest forced evacuations on August 6. This footage shows the Holy Fire burning from Santiago Peak East in Cleveland National Forest from Monday afternoon to night.
By
The Pompeo hearing gets testy

National Politics

The Pompeo hearing gets testy

Senator Robert Menendez sparred with Mike Pompeo, the secretary of state, who took exception to his question about whether President Trump talked to him about his meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

How License Plates are Made in Texas

National

How License Plates are Made in Texas

My Plates tours the Wynne Unit, a medium-security prison in Huntsville, TX. All Texas license plates are made at the Wynne Unit, including more than 150 specialty plate designs offered by My plates.

Police violence is flooding our screens. What’s the impact?

News

Police violence is flooding our screens. What’s the impact?

New York Times’s Aisha Harris discusses how representations of police brutality in media changed. She says shows like “Insecure” and “Queen Sugar” sensitively deal with this issue by focusing on interactions’ emotional toll, not the violence itself.