He assaulted men at a bar because he ‘does not let gay stuff go on,’ Missouri sheriff says

Allen M. Loftis faces charges after authorities say he assaulted three men at a Missouri bar near Lake of the Ozarks.
But because Loftis reportedly thought the men were gay, authorities went a step further and accused the 22-year-old of committing a hate crime.
A statement from the Camden County prosecuting attorney’s office alleges Loftis attacked the men on Aug. 4 because “he believed the victims were homosexual.”
He also allegedly told a responding deputy after the fight that he “does not let gay stuff go on,” the prosecutor’s office said.
The Camden County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Shady Gators, a bar in Lake Ozark, in regard to an assault after midnight Aug. 4, according to a news release.
The bar declined to comment for a report KY3 aired on the alleged assault Monday.
The Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested Loftis for assault.
Loftis had allegedly uttered a homophobic slur and snatched a wig off a man’s head, according to court records obtained by McClatchy.
The man, who was with two friends, told authorities he thought the attack might have occurred because of how he was dressed. The man was wearing the wig as well as a see-through half-shirt and leopard print pants.
Loftis and the man got into a scuffle, court records said.
One of the men tried to break up the fight, but court records said Loftis punched the man in the face, chipping his tooth and causing his lip to swell.
At some point, Loftis was asked to leave the bar, and the three friends went outside.
Outside the bar, Loftis allegedly punched another man in the face and neck. That same man told authorities he called 911.
Later, in an interview with the Sheriff’s Office, Loftis told authorities he saw two of the men dancing with each other and he pulled a wig off one of them.
He said the men knocked his hat off in return, so he went back to “settle up” and struck one of the men, court records said.
Loftis also said one of the men tried to stop him from leaving the bar in an Uber, and he allegedly admitted to hitting that man.
“Allen stated he was not going to allow gay behavior going on around him and this is why he pulled the wig from (the victim),” court records noted. “Allen’s assaults were unprovoked and motivated because of his belief the victim was homosexual.”
Authorities also said Loftis “showed no remorse but instead attempted to justify his actions.”
Loftis is charged with three felony counts of third-degree assault motivated by discrimination and a misdemeanor count of disturbing the peace, online court records say.
Loftis, who is from Ellsinore, was released after posting bond, the Sheriff’s Office said. He does not have an attorney listed.
A court date has not been scheduled.
Camden County Prosecuting Attorney Heather Miller said she couldn’t comment on the case, but she issued a statement Monday in light of the charges:
“My office continues to work with law enforcement, local businesses, and all citizens to make sure that the Lake is a place we are proud to call home. It is vital to our success as a community that we are able to go about our lives without fear of assault or of harassment. The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney remains committed to the safety of those that live in Camden County and those who visit our beautiful lake.”
