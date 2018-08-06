Cumberland County pastor arrested and charged with involuntary servitude with a child victim

Police are searching for the suspect(s) involved in throwing a firework onto a patio bar in Asheville, North Carolina. The incident occurred on August 1, 2018, at approximately 1:28 a.m. The suspects were driving 4-door, light-colored SUV.
Houston police have released new surveillance video of a suspect in the killing of a cardiologist who once treated former President George H.W. Bush. The city's Police Chief Art Acevedo revealed last week there's a "high probability."
Mural artist Manuel Oliver unveiled his mural dedicated to his slain son, Joaquin, a Stoneman Douglas student, and other victims and family as
pleads for people to vote to elect candidates that will change gun laws.
Senator Robert Menendez sparred with Mike Pompeo, the secretary of state, who took exception to his question about whether President Trump talked to him about his meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia.
The March For Our Lives movement, which was started by student survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, has grown to a national movement. The group has been to more than 25 cities and raised about $5 million dollars.
A duck boat with 31 people on board capsized and sank to the bottom of Table Rock Lake during a severe thunderstorm on Thursday, resulting in one of the deadliest duck boat accidents in American history.
New York Times’s Aisha Harris discusses how representations of police brutality in media changed. She says shows like “Insecure” and “Queen Sugar” sensitively deal with this issue by focusing on interactions’ emotional toll, not the violence itself.
Salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses and 450 deaths in the U.S. every year, according to the CDC. The bacteria is typically transmitted through contaminated food, but some simple preventative measures can keep you from getting sick.
A US Geological Survey drone captured lava erupting at the fissure 8 cinder cone near Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano on July 14. According to the USGS, the lava emerging from the cone was traveling at a speed of 13 to 16 miles per hour.