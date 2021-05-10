California expands drought emergency to large swath of state

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday expanded a drought emergency declaration to a large swath of the nation's most populated state amid “acute water supply shortages" in northern and central parts of California.

The declaration now covers 41 of 58 counties, covering 30% of California's nearly 40 million people.

It comes as Newsom prepares to propose more spending on both short- and long-term responses to dry conditions. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows most of the state and a huge swath of the American West is in extensive drought.

The governor last month had declared an emergency in just two counties north of San Francisco — Mendocino and Sonoma.

The expanded declaration includes the counties in the Klamath River, Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and Tulare Lake watersheds across much of the northern and central parts of the state.