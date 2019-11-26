The Latest: Police chief says officers ‘basically ambushed’

The Latest on the shooting of a police officer in Laredo, Texas (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

The police chief in Laredo, Texas, says “officers responding to a disturbance call were “basically ambushed” by a man with a semi-automatic rifle who shot and injured one officer and two other people.

Police Chief Claudio Trevino Jr. says the 22-year-old suspect, who is now in custody, was “ready to murder” the officers who responded early Tuesday morning. The man faces a series of felony charges including attempted capital murder, aggravated assault and burglary.

Trevino says a 33-year-old officer was hit in the leg and a 21-year-old man and 53-year-old woman were shot inside the home. The seven-year police veteran was released from a local hospital, and the other two victims are being treated and in stable condition.

10:55 a.m.

Police say an officer and two other people have been shot and injured in the Texas border city of Laredo.

Investigator Jose Baeza says all three people were shot after the officer responded to a disturbance call on the city’s north side around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Baeza says the officer is at a local hospital in stable condition. The city fire department told the Laredo Morning Times that the 33-year-old officer was shot in the leg, a 21-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and the other person shot was a 53-year-old woman.

A police spokesman could not immediately provide further details on the shooting or the health of those involved.

Laredo is a city of more than 261,000 people about 150 miles (241 kilometers) southwest of San Antonio.