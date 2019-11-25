Remains found believed to be UFC fighters’ stepdaughter

Ibrahim Yazeed, center, appears in court for a hearing on the disappearance of college student Aniah Blanchard, on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 in Opelika, Ala. Yazeed is charged with kidnapping in the disappearance of Blanchard, the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris. A judge ordered Yazeed to submit a DNA sample as requested by prosecutors. Hannah Lester

An Alabama district attorney says they have “good reason” to believe human remains found on a road belong to the missing stepdaughter of a UFC heavyweight fighter.

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes says Monday that the remains were found on a county road in neighboring Macon County.

Police have arrested two people in the disappearance last month of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard. Blanchard was last seen Oct. 23 in Auburn. Her stepfather is UFC fighter Walt Harris.