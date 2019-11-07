Left-wing party wins in Kosovo, creates ruling coalition

Authorities say final results from Kosovo's Oct. 6 early general election have confirmed a left-wing party's victory.

The Central Election Commission said Thursday that the Self-Determination Movement led by Albin Kurti, who is poised to become Kosovo's next prime minister, has won 32 seats in the 120-seat Parliament.

Kurti has put together a ruling majority in Parliament after forming a coalition with the ex-opposition Democratic League of Kosovo that won 29 seats. He also needs to include a representative of the ethnic Serb minority in the governing team, according to the Constitution.

Kosovo's former ruling coalition, two center-right political groups formed by former wartime fighters, won 25 and 14 seats respectively.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but that is not recognized by Serbia.