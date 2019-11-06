Attacker stabs 3 tourists at popular Jordanian tourist site

Jordanian officials say an attacker has stabbed a number of tourists and their tour guide at a popular archaeological site in northern Jordan.

The wounded were taken to a hospital and the attacker was arrested.

Wednesday's incident occurred at the ancient city of Jerash. The Public Security directorate said the attacker also stabbed a policeman who tried to stop him.

There were no further details, but the al-Ghad newspaper said the tourists were Mexican and suffered serious wounds.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

An amateur video from the scene showed a woman lying motionless on the ground as someone pressed a towel on her back, with blood splattered on the ground around her. A man sat nearby with an apparent wound to his leg.