Kosovo opposition rallies to demand justice for activist

Hundreds of opposition supporters have gathered in the Kosovo capital demanding for justice for an activist who died in custody three years ago.

The left-wing Self-Determination Movement, or Vetevendosje, held a peaceful protest in Pristina on Tuesday for Astrit Dehari, 26, who died in November 2016.

Dehari was arrested for his alleged involvement in a rocket-propelled grenade attack on Parliament in August 2016, which caused material damage but no casualties.

Last week a report from Swiss forensic experts said his death was likely a homicide, not a suicide, and prosecutors have reopened the probe.

Albin Kurti of Vetevendosje, who is expected to become the next Kosovo prime minister after winning the Oct. 6 snap election, asked for an independent investigation and for appropriate officials to be held accountable.