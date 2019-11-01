Remains of Coast Guardsman who died in WWII camp comes home

The remains of a Coast Guardsman who died as a prisoner of war during World War II has returned home to Buffalo for the funeral his relatives have been awaiting for decades.

The remains of Lt. Thomas J.E. Crotty arrived at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station aboard a C-130 on Friday.

A service and burial are planned for Saturday.

Crotty's remains were identified in September, 77 years after his death from diphtheria in a Japanese POW camp.

The demolitions expert became the first Coast Guard POW since the War of 1812 when he was taken captive in the American surrender in the Philippines in 1942.

With his burial Saturday, a Coast Guard historian says he may end up being the last of the service's missing members to be repatriated.