Merkel’s conservatives in Germany seek an end to sniping

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. AP Photo

Prominent members of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party are calling for an end to internal sniping after the latest in a string of poor election performances.

Merkel's center-right Christian Democratic Union finished third in an election Sunday in Thuringia, a state it once dominated. That result prompted criticism of both the chancellor and her successor as party leader, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

Leading conservative and one-time Merkel rival Friedrich Merz assailed Merkel for her "inertia and lack of leadership."

Merz's intervention itself drew sharp criticism. By Thursday, a call criticizing "self-destructive" behavior by "individuals" and assailing "attacks (that) are politically mindless as well as excessive in tone and style" had gathered support from 28 party lawmakers.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The CDU will hold a regular party congress next month.