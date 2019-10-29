Pence tells troops in Texas that terrorism fight ‘goes on’

Vice President Mike Pence is welcomed by active duty soldiers, friends, and family after an introduction by Major General Ken Kemper on Fort Hood on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Jeromiah Lizama

Vice President Mike Pence used a stop at an Army post in Texas to praise U.S. military forces whose weekend raid left Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead.

Pence on Tuesday addressed troops at Fort Hood. In a patriotic message before a large U.S. flag, he said, "The fight against terrorism goes on."

Pence offered greetings from President Donald Trump. He said Trump has "been working to make the strongest military in the history of the world."

Pence joined Trump in the situation room observing U.S. troops chasing al-Baghdadi. Saturday's successful mission by U.S. special operations forces ended with al-Baghdadi blowing himself up

Pence earlier observed Fort Hood troops in weapons exercises. He was scheduled to be at a GOP fundraiser in Austin later in the day.