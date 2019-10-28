Netanyahu aides questioned in possible witness harassment

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a joint statement with Steven Mnuchin during their meeting in Jerusalem, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Ronen Zvulun

Israeli police are reportedly investigating whether two senior aides to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu harassed a witness in a corruption case.

Channel 13 TV says Ofer Golan and Jonathan Urich were both recently questioned and their phones have been confiscated.

It says Golan hired a van in August to park outside the home of Shlomo Filber, blaring a message "to be a man" and stop lying about Netanyahu.

Filber, a former Netanyahu aide, is a key witness in a case in which Netanyahu is accused of giving favors to a telecom magnate in exchange for flattering coverage on a news site.

In a statement Monday, police and justice officials said witness harassment is extremely serious.

Urich reportedly told police the van was a campaign stunt and Netanyahu was not involved.