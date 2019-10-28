AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Not over yet: New US Syria mission after al-Baghdadi death

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pivoting from the dramatic killing of the Islamic State's leader, the Pentagon is increasing U.S. efforts to protect Syria's oil fields from the extremist group as well as from Syria itself and the country's Russian allies. It's a new high-stakes mission even as American troops are withdrawn from other parts of the country.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper says the military's oil field mission also will ensure income for Syrian Kurds who are counted on by Washington to continue guarding Islamic State prisoners and helping American forces combat remnants of the group — even as President Donald Trump continues to insist all U.S. troops will come home.

"We don't want to be a policeman in this case," Trump said Monday, referring to America's role after Turkey's incursion in Syria. In the face of Turkey's early October warning that it would invade and create a "safe zone" on the Syrian side of its border, Trump ordered U.S. forces to step aside, effectively abandoning a Kurdish militia that had partnered with U.S. troops.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Esper and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke at a Pentagon news conference to cheer the successful mission by U.S. special operations forces Saturday that ended with IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi blowing himself up. Esper called al-Baghdadi's death a "devastating blow" to an organization that already had lost its hold on a wide swath of territory in Syria and Iraq.

Milley said the U.S. had disposed of al-Baghdadi's remains "appropriately" and in line with the laws of armed conflict. He also said U.S. forces retrieved unspecified intelligence information from the site, which he described as a place in northwestern Syria where the IS leader had been "staying on a consistent basis."

___

House Democrats plan 1st formal vote on impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are laying the groundwork for the next phase of their impeachment inquiry with a vote this week on a resolution to affirm the investigation, set rules for public hearings and outline the potential process for writing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a vote on the resolution, which would be the first formal House vote on the impeachment inquiry. It aims to nullify complaints from Trump and his allies — amplified last week when Republicans stormed a secure room used for impeachment interviews — that the process is illegitimate, unfair and lacking in due process.

Despite the move toward a vote, Democrats insisted they weren't yielding to Republican pressure. Pelosi dismissed the Republican arguments against the inquiry, including that impeachment can't begin without formal approval from the House.

"I do not care. I do not care. This is a false thing with them," Pelosi told reporters in the Capitol. "Understand it has nothing to do with them. It has to do with how we proceed."

Trump has cited the lack of a House vote as a reason to refuse cooperation with the impeachment investigation. In the wake of Pelosi's announcement, the White House said nothing had changed.

___

Wildfire forces LeBron James, Arnold Schwarzenegger to flee

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A wildfire swept through the star-studded hills of Los Angeles on Monday, destroying several large homes and forcing LeBron James and thousands of others to flee. Meanwhile, a blaze in Northern California wine country exploded in size.

The flames that roared up a steep hillside near the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles' Brentwood section illustrated the danger the state faces as high winds batter both ends of California and threaten to turn any spark into a devastating inferno.

No deaths from either blaze were reported, but a firefighter was seriously injured in the fire in Sonoma County wine country.

Some 2.2 million people lacked electricity after California's biggest utility, Pacific Gas & Electric, shut it off over the weekend in the northern part of the state to prevent its equipment from sparking blazes during windy weather. More deliberate blackouts are possible in the coming days because another round of strong winds is expected.

The company, which was driven into bankruptcy after its equipment ignited several deadly wildfires in recent years, admitted Monday that despite the outages, its power lines may have started two smaller fires over the weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area.

___

IS leader's death ushers in new phase for the group

BEIRUT (AP) — One of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's last audio messages was an appeal for his followers to do everything in their power to free Islamic State detainees and the women being held in jails and camps in northeastern Syria.

With news of the extremist group's leader's death, Kurdish security forces worried about the possibility of attacks or rioting have been tightening security at these facilities, which hold more than 80,000 members and supporters of the militant group, including women and children.

Fear of chaos already was running high over the fate of those detained after this month's Turkish military invasion of northeastern Syria, which ushered in major troop changes in the area about two weeks after al-Baghdadi's message. Kurdish officials said they needed to divert fighters and logistics to the front line to ward off the Turkish offensive. Turkey moved troops into areas along the border, while Syrian border guards were deployed in others.

A shaky cease-fire is in place and an agreement to redeploy Kurdish forces away from the borders.

While news of al-Baghdadi's death had not been announced in the camps on Monday, many of his supporters living in detention facilities and camps in Syria have telephones and they most likely heard the news.

___

North Carolina judges throw out current congressional map

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina judges on Monday blocked the state's congressional map from being used in the 2020 elections, ruling that voters had a strong likelihood of winning a lawsuit that argued Republicans unlawfully manipulated district lines for partisan gain.

The panel of three Superior Court judges issued a preliminary injunction preventing elections under the district lines, starting with the March 3 primary.

The judges halted the use of these districts less than two months after they struck down state House and Senate districts. There they found extreme political manipulation of the lines similar to what voters suing over the congressional map also say occurred.

In the ruling Monday, the judges — Paul Ridgeway, Alma Hinton and Joseph Crosswhite — agreed that "there is a substantial likelihood that plaintiffs will prevail on the merits of this action by showing beyond a reasonable doubt that the 2016 congressional districts are extreme partisan gerrymanders" in violation of the North Carolina Constitution.

The judges gave no date by which a new map must be drawn, but suggested lawmakers could redraw them on their own quickly to ensure congressional primaries be held as scheduled. The State Board of Elections has said lines needed to be finalized by Dec. 15.

___

EU delays Brexit to Jan. 31; Johnson election bid fails

LONDON (AP) — Britain got Brexit breathing space but no clarity on Monday when the European Union granted a three-month delay to the U.K.'s departure from the bloc, postponing it until Jan. 31.

British politicians immediately began using the extra time to do what they have done for more than three years: bicker about Brexit.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson pushed for an early election as a way of breaking the political deadlock over the country's stalled departure from the EU, only to be rebuffed by lawmakers.

Legislators voted by 299-70 for Johnson's motion to hold a Dec. 12 election — short of the two-thirds majority of the 650 members of Parliament needed for it to pass.

Still, an election appears inevitable well before the next scheduled one in 2022 if Britain is to move on from the stasis caused by a prime minister who vowed to deliver Brexit "do or die" and a Parliament that has repeatedly thwarted him.

___

Man arrested in Texas shooting that left 2 dead, 12 hurt

GREENVILLE, Texas (AP) — A man suspected of opening fire at an off-campus college party in Texas, killing two people and injuring 12 others, was arrested Monday.

Brandon Ray Gonzales, 23, of Greenville, Texas, was taken into custody less than 48 hours after Saturday's shooting, Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks said. Gonzales, who was arrested at the auto dealership where he worked, was booked into the Hunt County jail on a charge of capital murder of multiple persons. Bond was set at $1 million. In a television interview Monday, Gonzales maintained he is innocent.

The shooting happened around midnight Saturday outside Greenville, 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of a satellite campus of the Texas A&M University System. Authorities believe the shooter may have been targeting just one person at the party of about 750 people, and that others may have been shot at random, Meeks has said.

Kevin Berry Jr. of Dallas and Byron Craven Jr. of Arlington, both 23, were killed, authorities said.

The shooting took place at a Halloween and homecoming party for Texas A&M University-Commerce at a facility called The Party Venue, according to Meeks, though officials said it was not a school-sanctioned event.

___

S&P 500 hits all-time high as market extends recent gains

The S&P 500 index closed at an all-time high Monday, extending a recent string of gains in what's mostly been a solid month for the market.

The benchmark index closed at 3,039.42, around 14 points above its previous record set on July 26. The S&P 500 notched its latest milestone after weeks of hovering just below its prior high.

Investors have been balancing worries over the impact that the costly trade war between the U.S. and China is having on corporate profits and the global economy against renewed optimism that negotiations that got underway this month could lead to some kind of resolution in the conflict.

"U.S.-China is not going away any time soon," said Ben Phillips, chief investment officer of EventShares. "The market's sentiment tends to swing from overly fearful to overly exuberant, and we're probably starting to swing a little to the exuberant side right now. There are still a lot of risks out there."

Monday's rally came at the beginning of a busy week of corporate earnings and economic reports and with investors expecting another interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

___

AP PHOTOS: Wildfires batter northern, southern California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A wildfire on Los Angeles' wealthy west side destroyed several homes and forced thousands to flee early Monday, while a blaze in Northern California wine country exploded in size.

The flames that roared up a hillside near the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles' Brentwood section illustrated the unprecedented danger the state faces as high winds batter both ends of California.

California's biggest utility cut off power to an estimated 2.5 million people in the northern part of the state over the weekend to prevent its equipment from sparking more fires. More deliberate blackouts are possible in the coming days.

Pacific Gas & Electric acknowledge Monday that despite the outages, its power lines may have started two smaller fires over the weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area. It has also said its transmission lines may have been responsible for the Sonoma County fire.

That blaze has exploded to more than 100 square miles (260 square kilometers), destroying at least 40 homes. Nearly 200,000 people were under evacuation orders, mostly from Santa Rosa.

___

Bronx steps in 'Joker' movie become a tourist attraction

NEW YORK (AP) — Move over, Rocky, there's a new stairway to climb.

A set of outdoor steps in the Bronx has become a tourist attraction in recent weeks since the release of the movie "Joker."

The stairs are between two buildings on Shakespeare Avenue, about a half-mile from Yankee Stadium.

In the movie, lead actor Joaquin Phoenix dances as he goes down the steps, wearing a bright red suit and clown makeup.

These days, neighborhood residents using the steps are being joined by tourists trying to recreate the scene.