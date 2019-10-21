Lawmaker testifies on Indiana attorney general groping claim

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2019, file photo, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill holds a press conference in South Bend, Ind. Lawyers for Hill are trying to block two women from testifying about previous sexual misconduct allegations as he faces claims that he drunkenly groped four women at a bar last year. The state's attorney disciplinary commission wants the women to testify about Hill's actions when he was the Elkhart County prosecutor before becoming attorney general in 2017. Robert Franklin

A state lawmaker says she told a lobbyist that Indiana's attorney general was a "creeper" soon after he allegedly drunkenly groped her at a bar.

Attorney General Curtis Hill looked on Monday as Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon testified about the encounter a party celebrating the end of the 2018 legislative session.

Reardon's testimony opened a potentially weeklong professional misconduct hearing that could lead to sanctions against Hill's law license.

Hill disputes the claims from Reardon and three legislative staffers that he inappropriately touched their backs or buttocks during that party.

Hill's attorneys argue that he didn't do anything improper as a lawyer and shouldn't face law license sanctions because he was cleared by a special prosecutor.