Conservatives: Bland candidate is answer to Trudeau’s flash

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2019, file photo, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer responds to a question during a campaign stop in Quebec City, Canada. Polls show that Scheer has a chance to defeat Justin Trudeau's Liberal party in national elections on Monday, Oct. 21. Adrian Wyld

Canada's Conservative Party is advertising its leader as bland.

The party touts that as a virtue, the antidote to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's flash and star power, and it's counting on this very quality to help Andrew Scheer defeat Trudeau's Liberal Party in national elections on Monday.

In the words of Canada's former Conservative foreign minister, John Baird: "He's not the sizzle, he's the steak."

Polls show Scheer has a chance to defeat the Liberals after a combination of scandals and high expectations damaged Trudeau's prospects.

But Scheer also has had a bumpy ride. He has been criticized for embellishing his resume and not revealing that he holds dual U.S.-Canadian citizenship.

No party is likely to get a majority in Parliament, so an alliance may be needed to pass legislation.