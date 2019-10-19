The Latest: Service canceled for Texas woman shot by police

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 file photo, Rev. Al Sharpton listens to remarks at the National Action Network House of Justice, in New York. A life taken at the hands of police. A grieving family. A divided nation. A stirring eulogy by the Rev. Al Sharpton. On Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 the scene will unfold again, as Sharpton takes the pulpit to deliver remarks at the funeral of Atatiana Jefferson, a 28-year-old black woman who was playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew when she was killed by a white Fort Worth, Texas, police officer responding to a call about an open front door. AP Photo

The Latest on funeral services for Atatiana Jefferson (all times local):

10 a.m.

A service for a woman shot in her home by a Fort Worth police officer has been canceled.

Saturday's service for Atatiana Jefferson was to be held at Potter's House Church in Dallas. Church representative Mara Silverio says the service hasn't been rescheduled.

The news follows a judge's decision Friday to issue a temporary restraining order sought by Marquis Jefferson, the father of Atatiana Jefferson. The father sought the order to gain control over the funeral arrangements of his daughter from his daughter's aunt, Bonita Body.

Lee Merritt, Body's attorney, had said on Facebook that a "celebration of life" would proceed Saturday, but he later tweeted that the funeral had been canceled. Silverio says no events will be held Saturday.

The Rev. Al Sharpton was to deliver remarks at the funeral.

1 a.m.

The Rev. Al Sharpton has become a constant of the Black Lives Matter era with his presence in the pulpit after police shootings of African Americans.

On Saturday, the scene will unfold again, as he delivers remarks at the funeral of Atatiana Jefferson. The 28-year-old black woman was playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew when she was killed by a white Fort Worth, Texas, police officer.

Again, Sharpton is left searching for the words to soothe — and to galvanize.

Sharpton has delivered dozens of eulogies over his long career, including for celebrities. But it's the police shooting funerals that have taken on the greatest poignancy.

He told The Associated Press that he tries to frame a message that gives some comfort and meaning to the family.