Northern Ireland border communities anxious amid Brexit deal

In this photo taken on Wednesday Oct. 16, 2019, Eugene Reavey visits the graves of his three brothers in Whitecross in South Armagh, Northern Ireland. Peace is personal for Reavey. He lost three brothers to the conflict in Northern Ireland, which claimed more than 3,500 lives over three decades. Photo

At the borders between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, people are coming out in force, insisting that negotiators remember them as they thrash out a deal on Britain's departure from the European Union, which many fear could reignite tensions.

The 1998 Good Friday Agreement ushered in two decades of relative peace and prosperity on both sides of the border. That stability was possible, in part, because both countries were members of the European Union. Once the hated military checkpoints were removed, no barriers at all were needed on the border between two EU nations.

But with Britain's departure from the European Union, identity and customs checks could return — and with it, people fear, the enmities that caused the decades of violence.