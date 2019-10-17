The Latest: Merkel calls on Turkey to end Syria offensive

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at the German parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Oct.17, 2019. Bernd von Jutrczenka

The latest on Turkey's invasion of northern Syria (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has again called on Turkey to stop its military offensive in Syria.

Merkel said in a speech Thursday in parliament that the offensive "makes tens of thousands, among them thousands of children, flee."

She's calling the military operation "a humanitarian drama with big geopolitical consequences."

She says it strengthens the role of Russia and Iran in the region and says the consequences of that "cannot be judged today."

Merkel says both the Middle East and Europe are being made to feel insecure because prisoners of the Islamic State extremist group are no longer being adequately guarded by Kurdish-led forces. Those forces are now diverting their attention to the Turkish invasion.

Syria's Kurdish fighters have allied with the U.S. since 2014 to fight IS militants.

Merkel also reiterated that Germany will not deliver arms to Turkey.

___

10:55 a.m.

The commander of the Syrian Kurdish-led forces says U.S. President Donald Trump did not oppose a deal his group made with Russia and the Syrian government to protect against a Turkish offensive in northeastern Syria.

Commander Mazloum Kobani told Ronahi, a Kurdish TV channel, late Wednesday that Trump essentially gave the go-ahead for the deal. Kobani and Trump spoke by telephone Monday, a day after the Kurdish forces announced the agreement.

The deal came after Trump ordered U.S. troops to step aside as Turkey launched its attack last week. Syria's Kurdish fighters have allied with the U.S. since 2014 to fight Islamic State militants. Kobani said the priority now is to stop Turkey's invasion.

Kobani said his forces will decide what to do with detained IS prisoners and their families.