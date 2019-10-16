Nation & World

Republican lawmakers unmuzzled in rebuking Trump on Syria

By ALAN FRAM Associated Press

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump's decision to pull American troops out of northern Syria has unmuzzled GOP lawmakers in a manner seldom seen since Trump entered the White House.

Republicans in Congress are repudiating Trump's decision, using terms like a "dark day," a "betrayal" and "really delusional."

The House voted by an overwhelming 354-60 to voice its opposition to Trump's troop pullback. Republicans voted 129-60 for the nonbinding measure.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and the chamber's two other top GOP leaders joined in lawmakers' lopsided slap at Trump's decision.

