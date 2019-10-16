The Latest: Thousands march in support of Catalan separatism

A protestors raises his fist at police across a burning barricade during clashes between protestors and police in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Thousands of Catalan separatists are protesting for a second straight day over the Spanish court ruling that imprisoned nine independence leaders and the conviction of three others. AP Photo

The Latest on unrest in Spain's Catalonia region (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

Thousands of people have set out on foot from several towns in Catalonia to protest the sentencing of nine leaders of the region's separatist movement to lengthy prison terms.

Organizers have urged the marchers to be peaceful, after two nights of rioting in Barcelona against the Supreme Court's ruling.

The five marches set off Wednesday and aim to converge on the Catalan capital on Friday.

Also Wednesday, protests continued to clog traffic in Barcelona and students in the restive region went on strike.

Rallies by the Catalan separatist movement have traditionally been non-violent.

But two nights of violent clashes between police and protesters have injured more than 200 people.

Catalan and national officials were meeting separately Wednesday to discuss events.

___

9:50 a.m.

Spain is on edge after two straight days of violent clashes in northeastern Catalonia between police and protesters at over the Supreme Court's sentencing of nine leaders of the region's separatist movement to prison.

Protest marches are starting in several Catalan towns on Wednesday with the goal of reaching Barcelona by Friday.

Spain's Interior Ministry says that 54 members of Catalonia's regional police force and 18 National Police officers were hurt when they engaged with protesters on Tuesday.

Police made 29 arrests in Barcelona, the Catalan capital, during a raging street battle Tuesday night. Protesters set light to over 150 barricades they erected in the streets, according to the ministry.

Health authorities say they treated 125 people, both police and protesters, on Tuesday.