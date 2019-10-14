Montgomery County police officer shot, rushed to hospital

Montgomery County police officers in tactical gear exit a parking garage where a police officer was shot, in downtown Silver Spring, Md., Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, said they were searching for at least one person after an officer was found shot in a parking garage in downtown Silver Spring on Monday. AP Photo

Police in Maryland say they're searching for at least one person after a police officer was found shot in a parking garage.

Montgomery County police Capt. Tom Jordan said the shooting happened around 9 a.m. Monday in downtown Silver Spring.

Jordan said the officer had radioed in that he was responding to "disorderly subjects." Other officers who arrived to provide backup found the officer wounded on the garage's top floor.

Jordan did not comment on the male officer's condition but said police are "hoping for the best." The officer's identity or years of service have not been released. Jordan would not comment on whether he was wearing a body camera or if he returned fire.

Jordan said that "everybody should be vigilant right now" and to call in suspicious activity.