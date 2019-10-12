Teenager stabbed aboard train near US Capitol dies

A teenage boy who was stabbed aboard a Metro train near the U.S. Capitol has died.

Police say 15-year-old Jaquar McNair died Saturday morning.

The stabbing occurred around midday Friday at the Capitol South Metro station, about a block from the Cannon House Office Building, where some House members have offices.

Police said the attack arose from a dispute among a group of teenagers. They said McNair was taken the hospital and underwent surgery.

Officers found the suspect, a teenage girl, several blocks from the Metro station. The 15-year-old suspect was arrested on a charge of assault with the intent to kill. Her name was not immediately released.