Running for president, Gabbard faces challenge in Hawaii

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, listens to a question during a campaign stop in Londonderry, N.H. While Gabbard is campaigning for her party's presidential nomination, she faces a strong primary challenge back home for her congressional seat from Democratic state Sen. Kai Kahele. AP Photo

As Rep. Tulsi Gabbard travels throughout Iowa and New Hampshire trying to kickstart her Democratic presidential bid, she is facing a serious challenge back home in Hawaii for her U.S. House seat.

State Sen. Kai Kahele, a fellow Democrat, is picking up endorsements and criticizing Gabbard for not paying enough attention to constituents in Hawaii while she campaigns for president thousands of miles away.

The 45-year-old Native Hawaiian is a combat veteran and pilot for the Hawaii Air National Guard. He flies passenger jets for Hawaiian Airlines and is a member of the pilots union, a helpful attribute in union-friendly Hawaii.

Gabbard hasn't indicated whether she will run for re-election.