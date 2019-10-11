Pompeo talks religious freedom in Nashville speech

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is continuing to raise the alarm about religious freedom around the world.

The top U.S. diplomat said Friday in a speech to a Christian group in Tennessee that 80% of the world lives in areas where people are denied religious freedom.

He singled out China for holding Muslim Uighurs in internment camps and Iran for the persecution of Christians.

Pompeo said the Trump administration has prioritized the issue by raising it with world leaders and by recently hosting a conference in Washington on the matter.

He also noted the administration has imposed visa restrictions on Chinese officials responsible for human rights violations and stopped U.S. tech companies from supplying equipment that's "enabling" human rights abuses.

Still, he says "there's so much more world to do."