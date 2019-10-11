The Latest: Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Ethiopian leader

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 10, 2018 file photo, a bust of the Nobel Prize founder, Alfred Nobel on display at the Concert Hall during the Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm. Controversy stalks the Nobel prizes for peace and literature in a way it rarely does for science. The revamped panel at the Swedish Academy who will hand out the Nobel literature prizes Thursday Oct. 10, 2019, for both 2018 and 2019 would relish arguments about the winners, rather than intrigue about the #MeToo scandal that forced the institution to suspend the prize last year. Henrik Montgomery

The Latest on the Nobel Prizes (all times local):

11 a.m.

The 2019 Nobel Peace has been awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Ahmed was cited for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chairwoman of the five-member Norwegian Nobel Institute that awards the Nobel Peace Prize said Ahmed was named for his moves to end his country's conflict with next door Eritrea within months of coming to office in 2018. He signed a "Joint Declaration of Peace and Friendship," with Eritrean Prime Minister Isaias Afwerki.

Within the Nobel Peace Prize there is a long history of prizes going to statesmen associated with ending conflicts, most recently Colombia's Juan Manuel Santos who was awarded the prize in 2016 for helping to bring his country's 50 year civil war to an end.

___

9 a.m.

The prestigious Nobel Peace Prize will be handed out Friday with plenty of speculation about possible winners but no hints from the Nobel committee, which doesn't reveal the names of candidates or nominations for 50 years.

Names flying around include 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg; Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia; German Chancellor Angela Merkel; and activists in Hong Kong.

The Norwegian Nobel Institute could also choose to acknowledge United Nations' World Food Program, or the joint leadership of two prime ministers — Greece's Alexis Tsipras and North Macedonia's Zoran Zaev — who brought an end to 30 years of acrimony between their nations.

While the other prizes are announced in Stockholm, the Nobel Peace Prize will be awarded in the Norwegian capital, Oslo.