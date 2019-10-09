Megacity mayors gather in Denmark to discuss climate change

Mayors from the world's "megacities" are in Copenhagen for a three-day conference on ways local strategies to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

The C40 World Mayors Summit brought together on Wednesday delegations from large cities that pledged to address climate change and work as a network.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen are set to lend their weight to the event.

Deputy mayors, local officials, climate experts, business leaders and activists also are attending the conference.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Discussions cover how cities can reduce emissions, transition to green energy and help curb global warming.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo is chair of the event. She says she hopes cities share their experiences "so we can accelerate our efforts" to tackle climate change.

Hidalgo said: "The solutions are there."