Spain’s top court reduces prison time for Basques in brawl

Spain's Supreme Court has reduced the prison sentences of eight people convicted of beating up two police officers and their girlfriends in a bar brawl.

Prosecutors argued at trial that the defendants targeted the off-duty officers in 2016 as part of a campaign to oust Spanish security forces and secure Basque independence.

The Supreme Court reversed a lower court decision and said in a ruling published Wednesday that anti-police, anti-Spain discrimination hadn't taken place so shouldn't factor in the length of prison sentences.

The seven men and one woman received terms ranging from 2 to 13 years for the brawl. The Supreme Court reduced them to between 1½ and 9½ years, saying the assault victims suffered physical and psychological damage in the brawl.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The eight can appeal to the Constitutional Court.