Taliban say Afghanistan has freed several of its prisoners

Taliban officials say several Taliban have been freed from Afghan jails, including former shadow governors.

The officials also say the Taliban have released three Indian engineers they had been holding, but until now there has been no confirmation from New Delhi or the Afghan government.

The Taliban officials spoke Sunday on condition of anonymity because they are not cleared by the leadership to speak to the media.

Shadow governors in northeastern Kunar province and southwestern Nimroz province, Sheikh Abdul Rahim and Maulvi Rashid, were among the Taliban freed.

The Taliban have established a shadow government throughout the country. In areas under their control have even established courts.

The release follows a meeting between the Taliban and a U.S. envoy last week in Islamabad. Details of that meeting haven't been released.