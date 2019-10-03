AP source: Former higher ed commissioner to lead Ole Miss

An official with firsthand knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that former state Higher Education Commissioner Glenn Boyce will be announced as the next chancellor of the University of Mississippi on Friday.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity because although trustees voted on the choice in closed session Thursday, it won’t be announced until Friday in Oxford.

Boyce, 61, declined comment to the AP on Thursday night. His choice brings to a close a fraught search for a new Ole Miss leader after former Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter resigned after less than three years on the job.

Boyce was involved in the search earlier after the university's private foundation hired him to meet with influential individuals about what they wanted in the next Ole Miss leader.