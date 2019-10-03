Finland agrees to return Native American remains to tribes

This May 5, 2018 image shows cliff dwellings at Mesa Verde National Park near Cortez, Colorado. The White House announced Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, that Finland has agreed to return Native American ancestral remains and funerary objects that where excavated in 1891 from Mesa Verde and ended up in the collection of the National Museum of Finland. AP Photo

The ancestral remains of Native American tribes that once called the cliffs of Mesa Verde National Park home will be repatriated as part of an agreement between Finland and the United States.

The White House announced the agreement during a news conference in Washington on Wednesday. The agreement involves the remains of about 20 people and 28 funerary objects that were taken from the Mesa Verde area more than a century ago.

The remains and artifacts were unearthed during excavations done by a Swedish researcher in 1891. Hundreds of items collected at Mesa Verde eventually became part of the collection of the National Museum of Finland.

U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt said in a statement that President Donald Trump and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto acknowledged the sanctity of the items to the more than two dozen tribes with cultural connections to the Mesa Verde region, best known for hundreds of stone dwellings that early inhabitants constructed in cliffsides.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

He said the agreement ensures the remains and items will be brought home “to their proper resting place in the U.S.”

Clark Tenakhongva, vice chairman of the Hopi Tribe, said the tribes hope to receive the collection by early next year and would work to ensure funerary items are buried with the remains in the general area where they were taken, accompanied by a ceremony.

“I know we’ll work together as the various tribes that have interest in them,” Tenakhongva said. “And how we process them will be the most carefully thought out plan so that we don’t do any more harm than what’s already been done.”

The exact burial location won’t be disclosed to prevent the site from being disturbed.

“They need to be returned there so they can safety return to the spirit world, in the next world,” he said. “Hopi always believe, like most cultures and people, when you pass on you’re going to return to God or Jesus. And we return back to the hands of the creator who brought us here.”

The agreement comes as U.S. lawmakers have pushed for legislation to ban collectors and vendors from exporting Native American ceremonial items to foreign markets. The proposal is aimed at closing loopholes that have stifled efforts to retrieve items that have shown up on the auction block in Paris.

In 2016, French dealers were forced to halt the sale of a ceremonial shield from Acoma Pueblo, a Native American village west of Albuquerque. Leaders from the New Mexico tribe said the shield was taken from their village decades ago and then appeared for sale on an auction house's website.

A federal court earlier this year called for the shield to be released to the U.S. Embassy in Paris so it could be returned to the pueblo.

Efforts to return the remains and items excavated at Mesa Verde started in 2016 when tribes associated with the park began working with the Finnish museum to identify human remains and funerary objects in the collection.

The Hopi Tribe in northeastern Arizona was among those leading the effort. The other tribes with links to Mesa Verde include the Navajo Nation, which spans parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah; the Southern Ute and Ute Mountain Ute in Colorado; 19 pueblos, and the Mescalero and Jicarilla Apache tribes in New Mexico; and Ysleta del Sur Pueblo in Texas.

The museum completed an inventory of its Mesa Verde collection in June 2018. The museum’s curator also met with representatives from Hopi and visited the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque, Isleta Pueblo and other cultural institutions in New Mexico.

Then officials in Finland notified the U.S. Embassy in Helsinki that they would consider an official request for repatriation of the remains and funerary objects through official diplomatic channels.

Federal officials must now craft a plan for the transfer of the remains and items to the tribes and pueblos.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said the agreement between the U.S. and Finland is a step in the right direction.

“This is an unfortunate and longstanding issue that many tribes have dealt with including the Navajo Nation,” he said.

The excavations more than a century ago by the researcher Gustaf Nordenskiöld resulted in his arrest in 1891 when he tried to export the collection. He was later released, and the collection was shipped to Stockholm since no U.S. laws had been broken.

Hopi officials said the case helped to sway public perception about the importance of protecting cultural resources. Later, the 1906 Antiquities Act was adopted, and Mesa Verde was established as a national park.