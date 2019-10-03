Arrest of 13-year-old girl in Minnesota under investigation

A Minnesota mayor has asked his police chief to investigate how two officers handled the arrest of a 13-year-old girl.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter calls the arrest of a young black girl by two white male officers captured on video “deeply disturbing.” The video shows the officers trying to handcuff the girl after she resisted arrest while on the floor at a UPS store and did not follow orders to put her hands behind her back.

Carter is asking Chief Todd Axtell to conduct an internal affairs investigation. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports local civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong said the girl’s arrest was “disgusting treatment” by the officers.

Police last Thursday were investigating a report of juveniles trying to enter vehicles when they encountered the girl.