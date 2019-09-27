For Ukraine help, Giuliani turned to unlikely Florida fixers

This Facebook screen shot provided by The Campaign Legal Center, shows from left, Donald Trump, Jr., Tommy Hicks, Jr., Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, posted on May 21, 2018. (The Campaign Legal Center via AP)

When President Donald Trump sought to get Ukrainian authorities to investigate Joe Biden, his lawyer Rudy Giuliani turned to a pair of Soviet-born business partners from Florida who made more than a half million dollars in donations to Republicans while facing lawsuits from disgruntled investors over unpaid debts.

Documents show Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman used wire transfers from a company they controlled to make a $325,000 donation to a Trump-allied political action committee in 2018.

That helped the relatively unknown entrepreneurs gain access to the president at the White House. Earlier this year, they reportedly visited a top prosecutor in the Ukraine and set up a meeting with him and Giuliani in New York.

Giuliani's efforts are at the heart of a burgeoning congressional impeachment inquiry of Trump.