Voters are anxious and wary as Democrats pursue impeachment

Ron Smith poses Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at his home in Eagan, Minn. House Democrats are charging toward impeachment, bringing millions of wary voters for the ride at considerable political risk. The Associated Press interviewed more than 50 voters across nine states, largely in congressional districts held by freshman Democrats on the frontline of the fight. The responses _ ranging from frustration, sadness, anxiety and relief _ illustrate the challenges Democrats face AP Photo

Many voters, including Democrats, are expressing wariness about the decision by House Democrats decision to move toward impeaching President Donald Trump.

Associated Press interviews with more than 50 voters in nine states find a range of views — frustration, sadness, anxiety, relief. The responses show the challenges Democrats face if they are to turn what they describe as a principled stand against corruption to their political advantage.

The voters are largely from congressional districts held by first-term Democrats, who are on the front line of the fight against the president.

Some voters who oppose Trump are applauding House Democrats. But others say the ballot box is the best way to unseat him, and moving ahead now on impeachment will only fire up his supporters and distract from other issues.