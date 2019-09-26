Trial date set for WVa mom accused of fake abduction tale

A trial date has been set for a West Virginia woman accused of falsely reporting that an Egyptian man tried to kidnap her daughter from a shopping mall.

A Cabell County judge has set a Nov. 15 bench trial for Santana Renee Adams, a court clerk said Thursday.

Adams, 24, was initially hailed as a hero after claiming she used a gun to thwart a brazen, mid-day kidnapping of her 5-year-old on April 1. The sensational tale was bolstered with vivid details about how a Middle Eastern man pulled her daughter by the hair, dragging her across the floor of a clothing store, according to a criminal complaint.

But her story quickly began to unravel when no witnesses could be found and mall surveillance video didn't match up with her original statement.

Authorities said Adams started changing her account upon further questioning and told officials she might have overreacted or misinterpreted the man's intentions. Police said the man may have simply been patting the girl on the head.

Abduction charges were later dropped against the man, a 54-year-old engineer from Alexandria, Egypt, who was in West Virginia for work. He cried as he greeted family members upon his release from jail. He left the country days later, with police driving to the airport.

Adams faces up to six months in jail. Her attorney did not immediately have a comment.