Correction: Phelps County Collision story

In a story Sept. 23 about a fatal collision between a recreational vehicle and a car in Phelps County, The Associated Press, relying on information from the Nebraska State Patrol, reported erroneously that the RV driver and his passenger were not injured. The driver and front seat passenger were injured and sent to a hospital, as was one of four children in the rear of the RV.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Patrol: Driver died after running stop sign and hitting RV

ELM CREEK, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man died after his car collided with a recreational vehicle at a highway intersection in south-central Nebraska's Phelps County.

The collision occurred around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, a little more than 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) south of Elm Creek. The Nebraska State Patrol says an eastbound car driven didn't halt at a stop and collided with the southbound RV on U.S. Highway 183.

The car driver was identified as 39-year-old Toby Spaulding, who lived in Holdrege. The patrol says the RV driver, 41-year-old Marshall Nelms, of Kearney, and his front seat passenger were injured and sent to a Kearney hospital. One of four children in the back of the RV was flown to an Omaha hospital.