Trial ordered for SEAL and Marine charged in soldier’s death

The case against a U.S. Navy SEAL and a Marine who are charged in the hazing-related death of a Green Beret will go to trial.

The U.S. Navy said in a statement Friday that an admiral referred the charges against SEAL Tony DeDolph and Marine Mario Madera-Rodriguez to a court-martial hearing. No date has been set.

DeDolph and Madera-Rodriguez are among four American servicemen charged in Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar's death. He died in 2017 while serving in the African country of Mali.

The Navy admiral declined to add sexual misconduct charges to the case despite a prosecutor's recommendation.

Prosecutors say the servicemen tried to embarrass Melgar over perceived slights. They said Melgar was placed in choke holds meant to temporarily knock him unconscious before Melgar stopped breathing.