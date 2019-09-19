The Latest: Trump denies saying anything ‘inappropriate’

President Donald Trump talks about a plan to ban most flavored e-cigarettes, in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Washington. AP Photo

The Latest on a reported whistleblower allegation that President Donald Trump made an unspecified "promise" to a foreign leader (all times local):

8:55 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he would never say anything "inappropriate" on a call with a foreign leader.

Trump's tweeted statement Thursday comes as lawmakers look to scrutinize the handling of an intelligence whistleblower complaint that The Washington Post reported stemmed from a call Trump conducted with an unspecified foreign leader. The Post said Trump made an unspecified "promise" to the leader.

The Associated Press has not confirmed the report.

Trump says that he understands that many people listen to those calls, adding "is anybody dumb enough to believe" that he would speak inappropriately under those circumstances.

He adds that "I would only do what is right anyway."

8:52 a.m.

The government's intelligence watchdog is set to testify in a closed session before the House intelligence committee about the handling of a whistleblower complaint.

The Washington Post reported Thursday the complaint involves an intelligence official's allegation that President Donald Trump made an unspecified "promise" to an unidentified foreign leader. The Post cited two anonymous former U.S. officials.

The Associated Press has not confirmed the report.

Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., says inspector general Michael Atkinson determined the whistleblower complaint was "credible and urgent" and should be "transmitted to Congress."

Atkinson is scheduled to testify Thursday.

The White House had no immediate comment.

Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, has refused to discuss details. He is expected to testify publicly about the whistleblower complaint on Sept. 26.