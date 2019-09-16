French First Lady sets up adult school in poor Paris suburb

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, French President Emmanuel Macron, and his wife Brigitte, share a laugh as they wait for Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Elysee Palace, in Paris. World leaders have offered support to Brigitte Macron, the wife of France’s president, after a string of public insults from Brazilian leaders targeting her appearance. An official close to Brigitte Macron told The Associated Press on Tuesday, Sept. 10 that she has received “numerous” messages of support from private individuals and public figures including multiple heads of state. AP Photo

France's First Lady Brigitte Macron has visited a new adult school she helped found in a poor Paris suburb.

The wife of President Emmanuel Macron, who was a teacher, said Monday that she is involved in the school's management and will give occasional literature classes.

The place, dedicated to job seekers aged between 25 and 48, is located in the Paris suburb of Clichy-sous-Bois, where two boys died after fleeing police in 2005. Their deaths led to weeks of rioting over discrimination and poverty in France.

She said she considers the school a "very important" mission and wants to "show that at any age, you can start a new career."

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Brigitte Macron, 66, retired as a high-school literature teacher in 2015. Her husband became president in 2017.