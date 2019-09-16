Indian navy divers search for 35 tourists in flooded river

Indian navy divers have joined a massive search for 35 Indian tourists missing after a sightseeing boat capsized in a flooded river in southern India, drowning at least 12 people.

Andhra Pradesh state Home Minister M. Sucharitha says authorities closed the sluice gates of a river barrage to prevent those missing from being swept into the Bay of Bengal. Twenty-six people were rescued after the accident on Sunday.

About 300 rescuers from the state police and the National Disaster Relief Force resumed the search operation Monday morning after an overnight halt.

The accident occurred near Kachuluru village in East Godavari district, 380 kilometers (236 miles) east of the state's capital, Hyderabad. The boat was heading from Singanapalli to Papikondalu, a famous tourist spot.