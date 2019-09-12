Nation & World
Sheriff: 2 from Netherlands arrested inside US security site
Authorities in rural Nevada say two men from the Netherlands who said they wanted video of Area 51 were arrested on charges they trespassed into a secure U.S. government reservation formerly used for nuclear weapons tests.
Nye County Sheriff's Capt. David Boruchowitz (buh-ROOK'-uh-witz) said Thursday that 21-year-old Govert Charles Wilhelmus Jacob Savage and 20-year-old Ties (TEES') Granzier told deputies they were collecting video for internet posts.
Their arrests on Tuesday came after they were found in a car at a gate inside the Nevada National Security Site near Mercury, Nevada.
That's a one-hour drive northwest of Las Vegas and at least 20 miles (32.2 kilometers) from Area 51, the once top-secret Air Force test area near where internet-inspired events are planned next week in the tiny towns of Rachel and Hiko (HI'-koh).
