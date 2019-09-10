Iranian female soccer fan dies after setting herself on fire

An Iranian female soccer fan has died after setting herself on fire outside a court after learning she may have to serve a six-month sentence for trying to enter a soccer stadium.

Women in Iran are banned from soccer stadiums, though they are allowed at some other sports, such as volleyball.

The semi-official Shafaghna news agency reported on Tuesday that 30-year old woman identified only as Sahar died at a Tehran hospital.

Sahar was known as "Blue Girl" on social media for the colors of her favorite team, Esteghlal.

She set herself on fire a week ago, reportedly after learning she may have to go to prison for trying to enter a stadium in February to watch an Esteghlal match.

No verdict had been delivered in her case so far.