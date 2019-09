Shiite Muslims observe holy day amid regional tensions

Shiite Muslims gather outside the golden-domed shrine of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim during a Muharram procession in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, is a month of mourning for Shiites in remembrance of the death of Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, at the Battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq in the 7th century. AP Photo

Millions of Shiite Muslims marked Ashoura on Tuesday, one of the most sacred religious holy days for their sect, holding rallies, prayers and self-flagellation amid soaring tensions in the Middle East.

In southern Beirut, thousands of people, carrying yellow flags of the Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah group, rallied in the group's stronghold where two Israeli drones crashed late last month, further raising the potential for conflict in the region.

"Any war against Iran will be a war against the Axis of Resistance," said Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, referring to an Iran-led anti-Israel alliance that includes Syria, Iraq and Lebanon because of the ties of either their governments or powerful militias with Iran.

"Any imposed war on the Axis of Resistance will mark the end of the Zionist entity and the end of America's dreams in the region," he roared, addressing his supporters via large screens.

The somber day of Ashoura commemorates the killing of the Prophet Muhammad's grandson, the Imam Hussein, by a rival Muslim faction in Karbala in present day Iraq, in 680 A.D. Hussein and his descendants are seen by Shiites as the rightful heirs to the prophet. Hussein's killing has been attributed with cementing the schism between Shiite and Sunni Islam.

In Iraq, hundreds of thousands held Ashoura processions amid beefed-up security in the Shiite holy city of Karbala and in the capital, Baghdad, marching through the streets. Many of the faithful beat their chests and lashed themselves with chains in a symbolic expression of grief and regret for not being able to help Hussein before his martyrdom.

In recent years, Ashoura processions have been attacked by extremist Sunni militants but Tuesday's commemorations were peaceful.

On Sunday night, thousands marched toward the holy shrine of Imam Hussein in Karbala, which had been lit up on the eve of the celebration.

In Tehran, participants marched on the streets while beating their chests or flogging their shoulders with chains as drums played. Meanwhile, actors re-enacted the events of Ashoura by wearing costumes of Hussein's army and his enemies.

"Over the 10 days of Muharram (leading to Ashoura), people, regardless of their different beliefs and opinion, become filled with a sort of spiritual vibe," said Mohsen Bayat, a mourner. "Imam Hussein's bravery and martyrdom really inspire everyone."

This year's commemoration comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East and the crisis between Iran and the U.S. and its ally Israel in the wake of the collapsing nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

Israel has recently expanded its war on Iran and its allies in the region, and is believed to have struck targets as far out as Iraq in recent weeks, drawing outrage and pledges of retaliation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last month that Iran has no immunity anywhere and that the Israeli military forces "will act — and currently are acting — against them."

Nasrallah, in his speech, repeated that his group will respond to any further Israeli attack. "There are no red lines," he said.

On Monday, planes targeted posts belonging to Iranian-backed militias in eastern Syria, near the Iraqi border — the latest in such attacks across the region. There were conflicting reports on what exactly was targeted and how many people were killed.

A Syria-based Iraqi militiaman said the strikes killed two Iranian members of the Revolutionary Guard and wounded 15. The Syrian government, however, said Israeli planes targeted a military camp that was being set up for the Syrian military and its allies. A security official cited by the government-controlled Central Military Media blamed the U.S., and said the attack "crossed all red lines."

Separately, a new explosion was reported in a weapons depot in Iraq belonging to Sunni factions within the mainly Shiite, Iran-backed paramilitary force known as the Popular Mobilization Forces.

The explosion occurred late Monday night south of al-Hit in Anbar province, northwest of Baghdad, according to an official who is a member of the faction. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

There was no government confirmation or comment, and it was not immediately known what caused the blast, the latest in a series of similar explosions that have been blamed on Israeli drones.