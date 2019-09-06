El Salvador creates OAS-backed anti-corruption commission

El Salvador's president has inaugurated an anti-corruption commission with support from the Organization of American States.

The move comes just after a similar U.N.-backed commission was shut down in Guatemala.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said Friday that the commission's work rooting out corruption in the Central American nation will start immediately.

Bukele says the International Commission Against Impunity will be known as CICIES, for its Spanish initials.

OAS representative Luis Porto says an advance team will arrive in El Salvador next week to set up administrative arrangements.